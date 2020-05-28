On Thursday April 23, 2020, James Henry Longshaw of West Hills California passed unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born May 28, 1939 in Cleveland Ohio resulting in a lifelong love affair with the Cleveland Indians. After his service in the Navy, he worked and lived in Europe for 10 years and then in Alaska and Hawaii before settling in San Francisco where he became a devoted fan of the San Francisco 49ers. He was hired as an electronics technician for the then new BART project and retired 35 years later making many friends along the way.

He raised his son Ken and stepson Josh in El Cerrito and instilled a love of the outdoors in them both, especially Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite where they camped most years. He left his beloved Bay Area to follow his wife Theresa to new job adventures in Virginia and finally, the Los Angeles area. He and his dog Jack became a neighborhood fixture on their daily walks. He was a voracious reader and learner and lamented the introduction of the internet for displacing his position as general maven on all subjects.

He is survived by his wife of 31 Years, Theresa Drought, stepson Joshua Eveland and his wife Julie, his grandsons Caleb Longshaw and Carson Eveland and his sister Linda Ferris and her husband Rich. He also has numerous nieces and nephews and goddaughters, all of whom agree Uncle Jim was their favorite. He was a beloved friend to many and was always up for a road trip to take in a football game or a hike anywhere in the country. He is pre-deceased by his first wife Judy Longshaw and his son Ken.

Jim was a well-loved man and will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held later this year. Contributions can be made to Yosemite Conservancy.



