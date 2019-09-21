|
September 15, 2019 Our beloved James J. Agazzi left us gently in his sleep, on September 15, 2019. He was born some time in the 20th century (the exact date was a well-guarded secret) in Joliet, Illinois. We do know he arrived in black tie. Jim dazzled Joliet with his dramatic talents, then headed to UCLA where he earned a Master of Fine Arts Degree in Theater Arts. His set designing gifts were quickly recognized, and soon he became Art Director for the Danny Thomas and Bob Hope television specials at NBC. He went on to design the original sets for The Price is Right, The Match Game, and many other hit game shows. Then Jim became Production Designer for such TV series as Hart to Hart, Paper Dolls, Shannon's Deal, and Moonlighting,for which he received an Emmy Award. His career flourished. He went on to become Production Designer for numerous mini-series and Movies of the Week. Jim was very active in the LA theater scene and he served on the executive board of American Theatre Arts for eight years, where he directed plays and designed sets, receiving many Citations of Excellence from the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle. In 2001 Jim wrote and directed the short film "A Window That Opens," the poignant study of a woman struggling with Alzhiemer's Disease. His film received festival awards all over the world. In 1980 Jim met the love of his life, David Brewer, on a river-rafting trip and for 39 years they traveled the world together. Jim and David married in 2013. Their Academy Awards parties became notorious all over Hollywood -- as did Jim's sassy, tart wit. Very active as philanthropists, Jim and David were tireless in the fight against AIDS. Preceded in death by his parents George and Dorothy née Kokalj Agazzi, James is survived by his husband David, sister Judi Gawlik, niece Ashlee Pickering, nephew Randy Gawlik, great-niece Kylie and great-nephews Casey, Owen and Simon. Jim was an artist, designer, director, splendid gourmet cook, tap dancer, devoted friend and husband. He was wrapped in the love of family and friends and he touched our souls. His goddaughter, Elise Edson, was with him at the end and she wrote: "A window opened and I gained another guardian angel tonight. That's a wrap on this set. We will miss you immensely, Tootsie, don't forget to give 'em hell."In lieu of flowers please support the Alzheimer's Foundation of America: 322 Eighth Ave.16th floor, New York, New York 10001.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019