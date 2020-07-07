October 15, 1930 - July 4, 2020 James J. (Jim) Ferr of Plano, Texas passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in 1930 to Jerome Joseph and Joan (Crisafi) in Tom's River, New Jersey. Jim served his country proudly in the United States Army. Jim married Helen Gloria Roth on July 9, 1960 in Montebello, California. He served as a public defender for the County of Los Angeles, California. Jim taught business law at Don Bosco Tech and East Los Angeles College. He was a member of the St. Benedict's Charismatic Evangelical Prayer Group in Montebello, California. Jim was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Helen Ferr of Plano, Texas; son, Jerry Ferr and wife, Liz of Richardson, Texas; son, Joe Jerr and wife, Julie of Golden, Colorado; grandchildren, Angela Ferr and Michele Del Zoppo of Houston, Texas and Michael Ferr of Richardson, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Joan Ferr. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 5100 West Plano Pkwy, Plano, Texas 75093. Interment immediately following the service at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75211. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com
