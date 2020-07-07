1/1
James J. Ferr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 15, 1930 - July 4, 2020 James J. (Jim) Ferr of Plano, Texas passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in 1930 to Jerome Joseph and Joan (Crisafi) in Tom's River, New Jersey. Jim served his country proudly in the United States Army. Jim married Helen Gloria Roth on July 9, 1960 in Montebello, California. He served as a public defender for the County of Los Angeles, California. Jim taught business law at Don Bosco Tech and East Los Angeles College. He was a member of the St. Benedict's Charismatic Evangelical Prayer Group in Montebello, California. Jim was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Helen Ferr of Plano, Texas; son, Jerry Ferr and wife, Liz of Richardson, Texas; son, Joe Jerr and wife, Julie of Golden, Colorado; grandchildren, Angela Ferr and Michele Del Zoppo of Houston, Texas and Michael Ferr of Richardson, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Joan Ferr. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 5100 West Plano Pkwy, Plano, Texas 75093. Interment immediately following the service at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75211. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved