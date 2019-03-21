Home

James Kazutomi Fujioka

James Kazutomi Fujioka Obituary
January 23, 1934 - February 3, 2019 (85), a veteran of the US Air Force, passed away on February 3, 2019 in West Los Angeles. He is survived by his loving wife, June; children, Kevin, Janine, Serena Duardo (George) and Audrey Yamada; sisters Florence, Helen and Jenny. He is also survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives living in California, Hawai'i and Japan. Kazu's family thanks the San Gabriel Valley Hawaiian Club, Makule Golfers, Venice Hongwanji Temple and 'Ohana from Kailua and elsewhere for their years of conversation and friendship. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30AM at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 12371 Braddock Dr., Culver City. Aloha attire.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 21, 2019
