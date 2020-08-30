1/
James L. McDermott
November 17, 1943 - July 27, 2020 James L. McDermott of Reseda, CA passed away on July 27, 2020 in Panorama City, CA. James was 76 years old and was survived by his two sons Vincent and Brian McDermott and by his siblings Patricia and Kenneth McDermott.James was born to parents Francis L. McDermott and Shirley C. Fries on November 17, 1943 in Peoria, IL. He attended Metamora High School in Illinois where he played basketball and ran track. In 1961 James moved to California where he met and married Patricia P. Sagar and operated a food catering service for 25 years.James also had three grandchildren…Emmett, Jade, and Dylan McDermott. Due to Covid-19 memorial service will be held online, date and time TBD.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
