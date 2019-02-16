Resources More Obituaries for James Johnston Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Lynn Johnston

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers February 16, 1929 - February 8, 2019 USAF CMSgt (ret.), CDT, PGM, Ph.D.James L. Johnston's esteemed life of service and achievement came to an end Friday, Feb. 8, eight days short his 90th birthday. He was blessed with excellent health throughout most of his life, until he was diagnosed with colon cancer just a few short months ago. He remained lucid until his final hours. Jim was born at City of Angels Hospital and died at the California Veterans Home, both in Los Angeles. He grew up in what would become the city of Pico Rivera, the son of Rae Doris (née Glover) and George Reed Johnston. His mother died following the birth of his younger brother, George Richard Johnston. The loss of his mother while still a boy left a void that time never completely healed. He attended public schools and graduated from Whittier High School. After learning to drive, Jim was part of the Southern California hot rodding scene, racing on the salt flats of the high desert in a hot rod made from an airplane belly tank. When the United States entered the Korean War, he joined the Army and went to Korea to serve his nation. With the exception of frostbitten toes that he dealt with for the rest of his life, he came out mostly unscathed. After the war, Jim was transferred to Camp Sendai, Japan, transitioning to the Dental Corps, and he trained to become a dental technician, later earning the status of certified dental technician. At Camp Sendai, he met his future wife, Toshiko Watanabe, a dental hygienist. He would soon transfer to the Air Force from the Army, and served active duty for 29 years. The Air Force stationed Jim, Toshiko, daughter June and later, son George, to Hamilton Air Force Base, Calif.; Tachikawa AB, Japan; McClellan AFB, Calif.; Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; Kadena AB, Okinawa, Japan; Lowry AFB, Colo.; and again to Kadena AB, where he ended his military career as an E-9 or chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank, after serving as the superintendent of the dental laboratory that served the U.S. military throughout the Pacific region. Upon retiring, Jim began a new career as an English professor at Toho Daigaku and later Tokyo Kasei-Gakuin University. He later became a licensed life insurance agent for the Midland National Life Insurance Co. and the ReliaStar Life Insurance Co. After his military retirement, he also earned a Ph.D. As a young man, Jim joined DeMolay, which laid the foundation for his lifelong affiliation with Freemasonry, participating in Masonic activities whithersoever he was stationed while on active duty and after retirement. He served as the Master of Teikoku Lodge #19 in Okinawa, in which he remained a member in good standing. He had also been a member of DeMolay-Land Lodge #22, Nippon Lodge #9, Square & Compass Lodge #3, Texas Lodge of Research and the Scottish Rite Research Society. In 1983, he served as the Grandmaster of the Grand Lodge of Japan. He was also a 33rd degree member of the Scottish Rite and had served as the deputy of the Scottish Rite, Southern District of the U.S. for the Orient of Japan and Korea from 2004-14. His doctoral thesis became the basis for a book on the history of Masonry in Japan. He was a man of his word who led by example, a combination of introspection and action, always available to tutor and befriend those with whom he came in contact.His faults were few and his virtues many. As a family man, Jim Johnston was a fine role model and provider for his wife and children. He led a life of thrift, decency, modesty, integrity and honesty, never of excess or profligacy. Jim Johnston was predeceased by his parents and brother, as well as father-in-law, Hiroshi Watanabe, mother-in-law, Katsuko Watanabe, brother-in-law, Akihiko Watanabe and son-in-law, James Bardwil. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Toshiko Johnston; daughter, June Toshimi Bardwil of Santa Monica; son and daughter-in-law, George Toshio Johnston and Sachi Johnston of Culver City; and grandchildren, Akari and Jameson. His survivors are grateful for the care Jim Johnston received from the staff at CalVets during his short stay there. Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, it is asked instead that donations be made in the name of James L. Johnston to a charity such as the , Village for Vets, the , the Prostate Cancer Foundation or another such worthy organization. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019