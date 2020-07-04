July 20, 1942 - June 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. James M Fox, a pioneer in the fields of arthroscopic knee surgery and sports medicine. He was 77 years old.Dr. Fox was the devoted husband of Carol Cardenas, loving father to David Fox and Lisa Shapiro (Sam), beloved grandfather to Matthew, Noah and Ethan, and stepfather to Joshua and Cameron. Dr. Fox was predeceased by his loving mother and father, Dr. Max and Helen Fox, and his older brother Donald. Dr. Max Fox was a renowned immunologist and for many years served as the head of the Marquette Medical School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Dr. Fox was the author of a landmark work, "Save Your Knees," lectured on joint health and injury prevention in many different venues around the world, was one of the very first arthroscopic knee surgeons, and patented arthroscopic instruments. Dr. Fox was widely heralded as a passionate physician who took great pleasure and care providing for people of all backgrounds as he firmly believed in an individual's willingness to become the best version of themselves.Dr. Fox graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and the orthopedic program of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York City. He served as a major in the United States Air Force for two years before going into private practice in 1976. Dr. Fox was a founding partner of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute (SCOI), an orthopedic institute for the diagnosing and treating of bone, joint and muscle injuries and conditions as well as musculoskeletal and spinal disorders in adults and children. Dr Fox was also an educator of orthopedic surgery techniques to surgeons around the world, and after leaving SCOI Dr. Fox continued in private practice at the Center for Orthopaedic Specialists.Dr. Fox will be missed by many including family, friends, colleagues and patients.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Dr. Fox's name to the University of Wisconsin Foundation towards the Wisconsin Medical Alumni Association Fund and sent to the US Bank Lockbox 78807 Milwaukee, WI 53278.This link can be used for online donations?:?supportuw.org/giveto/wmaa?.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store