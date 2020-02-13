|
August 1, 1927 - February 5, 2020 Born in Danevang, Texas, to Christine Olson Walters and Arthur Walters, Jim spent his early years in Mexico City. He moved to Los Angeles and graduated from Los Angeles High School. Following his service in the Army, Jim attended undergraduate and graduate schools at UCLA. He attended the UCLA School of Medicine, where he served as class president and graduated in 1958. As an undergraduate, Jim met his future wife Pat, was active in Phi Gamma Delta, and a member of the 1948/49 championship men's tennis teams. Specializing in Anesthesiology, he practiced at Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills and Encino Hospital until his retirement in 1992. Jim enjoyed a full life with family and friends. He was known for his intellect, charm and quick wit. His special wink was a gift. Jim loved all things UCLA. He also loved fly fishing, flying his Bonanza aircraft, tennis, golf, skiing, photography, his dog Sam, but most of all Jim loved his family. Jim was predeceased by his parents, his beloved stepmother Luz, and half brother and sister Arturo and Tere. He is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Patricia Ann, daughters Lark Pifferini (Robert) and Teri McMillan (Michael), five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He will be truly missed, but forever in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020