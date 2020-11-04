May 24, 1932 - October 4, 2020 James Matthew Moran, 88, of Pasadena, CA, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, the 4th of October 2020, from leukemia. A 63-year resident of Highland Park in Los Angeles, Jim was born in Elsah, Illinois, to Fred and Orene Moran on the campus of Principia College, the youngest of 4 children. His father ran a farm and dairy where there were 20 cows and a milking machine, 23 cats, 2 dogs, and no mice. In 1937 the family moved to Berkeley, California in a 1929 Packard 4-door pulling a trailer with all their possessions. At age 12, Jim started hanging around gas stations because he loved cars and he learned by observing. At age 16 his first car was a Model A, which he pulled the engine out of and had re-built. Jim moved to Pasadena, CA at age 17 and began a 45-year career as a paperhanging contractor. But since his real love was everything cars, he spent evenings at a shop in Pasadena, Tim's Precision Engines, owned by his friend Darryl "Tim" Timmerman, learning everything he could about cars and working on engines. Jim met Lois Smith and they quickly fell in love. Lois had two boys who fell in love with Jim and he with them. He was known for playing with them and once they all got in trouble for running through the house and knocking a pot of beans off the stove.Jim and Lois married in 1956 and had three daughters, Nancy, Diane, and Vickie. They bought a house on Neva Place in Highland Park in 1958 where they lived for 61 years, met countless neighbors, and watched the children grow up, marry and have children of their own. Everyone loved Jim's cheerful disposition, easy-going manner, and self-deprecating humor. The family began attending the Highland Park Church of the Nazarene where they spent decades teaching Sunday School and driving the church bus to pick up neighborhood kids. During the summer, they enjoyed attending Friday night picnics in the park with the church group. Monday night bowling leagues were another great way to share family church life together. Later in life, they joined the Pasadena First Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed gathering with friends at Sunday School and going on countless trips with the PrimeTime group, including cruising on the Mississippi Queen for their 50th wedding anniversary.Jim joined the local Trompers car club in 2005 with whom he enjoyed camaraderie and vintage automobiles in various stages of rebuild. He owned a 1950 GMC truck that kept him occupied during his retirement years. In the last year of his life, he enjoyed watching rebuilds on Motor Trend TV. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Lois Moran. He lived the last year of his life with his daughter, Nancy Rench, and her husband, Larry, in Pasadena, CA. He is also survived by his oldest son Bob (Ann) Smith of Beaverton, Oregon, daughter-in-law of his deceased son Jimmy (Teddi) Smith of Sherwood, Oregon, daughter Diane Haggerty of Pasadena, California, daughter Vickie (Mark) Otten of Santa Clarita, California, eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for all his jokes, funny stories, willingness to help those in need, and love of music from the '30s & '40s. One childhood story he shared was when he took violin and piano lessons and the teacher told his mother, "Mrs. Moran, save your money, Jimmie has absolutely no talent." The song "Accentuate the Positive" was one of his favorites and demonstrated the attitude with which he lived life. If you knew Jim, you knew he walked with a limp from a childhood broken leg that never healed properly. He even had a positive perspective about his deformed leg, saying "it kept me from being killed in the Korean War."Jim was always grateful and thankful to his caregivers, medical team, and physicians, downplaying his failing condition with "I'm doing pretty well for the shape I'm in." A memorial service will be held sometime in the future. In memory of Jim, do a kind deed for your friends and neighbors, and never miss a chance to say "I love you."



