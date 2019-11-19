|
October 2, 1921 - November 13, 2019 Jim (aka Jimmy) was born in Tucson, AZ, to Thomas & Estella McCauley. He spent much of his childhood in Hachita, New Mexico, with brothers Tom and Robert and sister Mary. He moved in 1940 to Burbank, CA, to work as an aircraft engine mechanic at Lockheed, renting a room from the parents of June Smith, who would become his wife in 1943. Jim's WWII service as a First Lieutenant Marine pilot and flight instructor was a lifelong source of pride. After the war ended, he received his business degree from USC. His work as an FBI agent took him to Omaha, NE, and Little Rock, AK, before he settled in Burbank, CA, and became Special Agent in Charge of that office. He ended his career at the Los Angeles office, working for the FBI for 28 years before retiring in 1975. Jim & June had 11 children, raising them in Burbank, Granada Hills, and Carpinteria. They were active in Catholic parishes wherever they lived, and Jim was involved with the Santa Barbara Coast Guard Auxiliary after retirement. For many years, he had a regular luncheon with a group of retired FBI agents. Jim & June travelled extensively until June's death in 1985. He later remarried and travelled with Edith Soukup and Bertha Lopez, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by son Peter McCauley (Vanessa) and daughters Nickalee Jung (Joe), Molly Langley (Tim), Colleen Britz (Rick), Melinda Gwyn (Lee), and Amy Elle (Mike); daughters-in-law Patricia McCauley and Joan Bradstock McCauley; Vietnamese "son" Chan Pham; grandchildren Shannon McCauley, Kelly Mokracek (Kevin), Tracy Grissom (Ted), Erin McLeod (JB), Danielle Jung, James Jung (Taylor), Thomas Jung (Jessica), John Langley, Ted Langley (Katie), Kevin Britz, Christina Britz, Michael Gwyn, Tony Gwyn, Amara Gwyn, PJ McCauley, and Rory Elle; great-grandchildren Sam & Grace Mokracek, Annie & Caleb Grissom, Madeleine & Claire McLeod and a 7th great-grandchild, Ava June Jung, due in December; stepdaughter Norma Conklin (Kathy); stepsons Jim Lopez (Maggie), Bill Lopez (Dee), and Dan Lopez (Tamara); devoted caregivers Ramon & Consolacion Tizon and Erick Lee; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved June; his sons James, Timothy, Tyler & Paul; daughter Cara Lisa; and Edith and Bertha. Jim (Daddy to his children and Granddaddy to his grandchildren) will be best remembered for his devotion to his family and his faith. We will also remember him for his generosity, integrity, and keen sense of humor. He always read the comics in the paper first, and clipped humorous stories and cartoons to share in long, typed letters to the brothers & sister with whom he maintained regular contact and with the many friends that he collected over the years. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 1532 Linden Ave., Carpinteria, followed by burial at Carpinteria Public Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward by helping a stranger in need in honor of Jim's life of service.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019