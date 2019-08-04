|
May 9, 1945 - July 30, 2019
"He was born with a gift of laughter and a sense that the world was mad."
James McEnteer, journalist, wanderer, scholar and university professor, died Tuesday in Los Angeles of colon cancer. He was 74. He leaves a wife, Maria Cristina Cielo, and sons, Nicolas and Joaquin, the three great loves of his life.
Born in Greenville, Mississippi, McEnteer grew up in the Midwest and received his BA from Wesleyan University, his MA in Creative Writing from the University of British Columbia and his PhD in Communication from UT Austin.
He began his exuberant and wide-ranging explorations of the world studying pre-Colombian cultures in Mexico, then living in and writing on counterculture America in the 1960s, Southern Europe and Western Africa in the '70s, Texas and Labour-led New Zealand in the '80s and post-Martial Law Philippines in the '90s.
Among other jobs, he worked lobstering in Maine, as a fruit picker in Washington, manager of the Coconut Grove Amusement Center in Monrovia, substitute caretaker in Big Sur, admissions counselor at Goddard College, psilocybin mushroom grower in Northern California and journalism professor at the University of Hartford and the University of the Philippines.
His prolific writing career includes the books Shooting the Truth: The Rise of American Political Documentaries and Acting Like It Matters: John Malpede and the LAPD.
He was the most beloved and fun-loving husband and father, relishing in raising his children and taking them to the waves in Mexico, California, South Africa and South America.
His brilliant, hilarious, courageous and loving presence in this world will be tremendously missed.
Full obituary and memorial details at tributes.com/jamesmcenteer.
Donations may be sent to the Los Angeles Poverty Department (https://www.lapovertydept.org/donate/) and/or live (zone 10) plants and flowers to plant in the family's yard would be appreciated (for details contact [email protected]).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 4, 2019