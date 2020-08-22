James Nels Hansen was born Sept. 8, 1923, in Lyons, Nebraska. He passed away Aug. 11, 2020 at the age of 96, weeks before his 97th birthday. James served in the WWII Army, he was in Germany & France. He obtained the rank of Private First Class along with a Good Conduct Medal. After his discharge from the Army, he attended USC & graduated with a Law degree. He opened his law practice in the city of Van Nuys, CA. James married Mary Jo Brecher in 1960. They were married 57 years until 2017 when Mary Jo passed away. James has 2 sons, Nels & Eric. Sadly Eric passed away at age 48 from cancer. James loved to ski, play bridge & play tennis. He continued these hobbies into his late 80's. He loved watching USC football! In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite Veteran's organization in honor of James Hansen.



