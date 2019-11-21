|
|
January 11, 1943 - October 31, 2019 James O'Keefe, an accomplished television producer, writer, director, and musician, died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on October 31 at age 76. He spent most of his professional life working on television sitcoms during their heyday. He produced iconic long-running series including Perfect Strangers, Family Matters, Full House, and many others. His writing credits include Perfect Strangers, and his directorial credits include various episodes of Full House, Step by Step, Family Man, Family Matters, Perfect Strangers, and Valerie. Jim's talent for show business was inherent. He was born in Los Angeles, January 11, 1943, the son of prolific actor Dennis O'Keefe and dancer and actress Steffi Duna. Growing up in Beverly Hills and Hollywood, Jim spent his childhood among some of the most storied and infamous Old Hollywood characters. The entertaining and incredible stories he told friends live on. The years Jim spent at Black Foxe Military Institute, a former boarding school in Los Angeles, were a major influence on his life. There he met a special group of lifelong friends who formed a Los Angeles-based surf band, The Cornells. The band released an album, Surf Fever, and appeared on popular television shows such as The Loretta Young Show. In retirement, Jim fueled his passion for photography, sports, and music, but his interests knew no bounds. He captured the world through his camera lens, taking infinite photos and videos. Then using editing software, he would turn the best into works of art. In addition to photography, Jim loved sports, especially playing tennis and golf and watching football and baseball. His most definitive passion, though, was music. Jim played several instruments and spent endless hours exploring the intricacies of performance and jamming with friends in his home studio. Whatever Jim did, he radiated enthusiasm, energy, and inspiration to all around him. Jim is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jan Kelly, and a vast network of family and friends who miss his boundless creativity, ready smile, and loving heart. Donations in his memory can be made to the , Stand Up to Cancer, and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019