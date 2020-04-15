|
December 11, 1932 - April 8, 2020 James P. Eichenlaub, beloved husband, father, brother, stepfather, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 of natural causes. He was in his longtime home in Manhattan Beach, California. Born and raised in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Jim graduated from Geneva College in Beaver Falls, with a B.S. in chemistry and a biology minor. In his twenties, he participated in the early days of sports car racing, winning the SCCA National Sports Car Championship in 1959. He was a successful salesman in the plastics industry, working for more than twenty-five years each for Witco Corporation and Westchem. Jim adored animals, and never met a talking parrot or wriggly puppy he didn't love. Jim was also a true sportsman. He was an expert skier, an accomplished freshwater and deep-sea angler, and bicycled all over the world with his wife and good friends. He was a charter member of the Manhattan Beach Country Club, where tennis was at the center of his life for many decades. He is survived by wife, Chloe Eichenlaub, daughter Cynthia Taylor Eichenlaub, brother Edward Boyd Eichenlaub; stepchildren Colleen Sterrett Gregory, Bridgette Pendleton Markell, Nancy Dawn Wadsworth, and Billy O. Wadsworth; daughters-in-law Mary Wadsworth and Anne Pogoriler, and grandchildren, Reilly James and Chloe. Jim's kind, fun-loving personality and raucous laugh will be missed by a large community of friends, family, and pets.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020