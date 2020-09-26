May 9, 1925 - September 2, 2020 The Allen family mourns the passing of James Pendleton Allen, known to many as Jim (or Jimmy), who died on September 2nd at his Los Angeles home of almost seven decades.In his 95 years, Jim was the beloved husband and best friend to Joyce for 68 years, who survives him.Jim was born in Los Angeles. He attended Los Angeles High School and Stanford University. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the USS Blue Ridge as a radar operator.After graduating from Stanford, Jim joined his father and brother in the family-owned fine-stationery business, T.V. Allen & Company, where he worked for more than five decades. Jim oversaw global sales of the greeting cards and stationery for which the company was renowned.Jim loved traveling with Joyce, including many family trips to Hawaii, Africa and Europe. The expression "avid reader" does not begin to capture the number of books Jim enjoyed - thousands, with particular interest in history. He was an accomplished and gifted oil painter, capturing scenes and places from various trips in dozens of paintings.He is remembered for his smile, the twinkle in his eye, his sense of humor and love of a good laugh, all topped with his enduring kindness toward and interest in others. Every conversation started with Jim wanting an update from whoever he was with, and his genuine interest was apparent.In addition to Joyce, Jim is survived by his three daughters, Lynn Allen (Renè Umberger), Diane Allen, Kate Westlake (Blair), granddaughter Catherine Westlake and namesake grandson James Westlake and his wife Maggie.To honor Jim's lifetime of generosity, donations in his memory may be made to "Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation" and be marked "In honor of James Allen" and be sent to PIH Health Foundation, 12401 Washington Blvd., Whittier, CA 90602.



