September 24, 1931 - February 8, 2019 By an act of fate Jim was born into the world-renowned art colony of Laguna Beach, California, on September 24, 1931. He was always aware of the art that surrounded him, which molded and shaped his sixty-seven-year painting career. Jim's ability was recognized at an early age. At thirteen he won a statewide art competition and at sixteen his work reached national recognition when he exhibited in the Fine Art Gallery of the Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He went on to win many more awards and accolades throughout his career. In addition to his oil painting that continued throughout his life, he excelled as a graphic artist for the world's largest outdoor advertising company through which his designs achieved national recognition. In addition, following his passion for all things beautiful, he was an antique dealer for many years. He is a listed artist in Who's Who in American Art, The International Directory of the Arts, and Davenports Art and Price Reference. Jim passed away February 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Fran; two daughters Mary Jane Kelsey and Suzie Glover, stepdaughter Michele Davis; stepson, David Shiffman; eight grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. As a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he was beloved by all who knew him, bringing laughter and joy to everyone's life. He will be greatly missed. No services have been planned. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019