September 26, 1937 - March 3, 2019 A Remarkable ManJames Richard Lagerstrom, 81, died at home with his family at his bedside. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Reuben Elis Lagerstrom and Pearl Carlson Lagerstrom. He attended Oakland HS and then UC Berkeley where he received a BA in Speech Communication. He attended Fuller Theological Seminary earning a Master of Divinity (MDIV). He taught speech at Fuller for two years. In 1961 he received a MA in Philosophy from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, on scholarship. In 1966 Jim went to work at Los Angeles Pierce College as Professor of Speech. He also worked in Special Services where he started the program for Interpreter Training. In 1959 Jim married Carol Odegard and they had three children, Linda, Lori and Doug. Jim and Carol went their separate ways in 1970. In 1974 Jim married Patricia Powell. Jim was a born traveler, and he and Pat traveled from1974 to 2016 landing on all of the continents and the major cities of the world, from riding the Eurail in Europe to riding a camel in Asia. Jim retired from Pierce in 1997 and returned to school to earn a Lay Pastor degree. In 2005 he was called to Solana Beach Presbyterian Church to be Minister of Visitation where he worked for five years ministering to people in need. Jim leaves a loving family. His wife of forty-four years Pat, his sister Joanne (Robert), his children Linda (Brad), Lori (Joe), and Doug (Bonnie), his stepchildren Ron (Susan), Vikki, and Laura (Peter), his grandchildren Erin, Tiffany, Brennan, Juliette, Ryan, Lindsey, Joshua, Hannah, and Emma, his nieces Alicia (Allen), and Sierra (Will), his great-niece Emma, and his great-nephews Allen and Walter. Jim loved and was loved. He will be greatly missed. Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2304 Antonio Ave., Camarillo, CA 93010. Contact 805-484-0530. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary