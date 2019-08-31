Home

More Obituaries for James Alexander
James Riley Alexander

James Riley Alexander Obituary
September 3, 1930 - August 19, 2019 Jim passed away August 19, 2019, just 2 weeks shy of 89, at his residence in Woodland Hills, California, where he lived with his wife Marlene Alexander. They were married for 63 wonderful years. Jim was born in Los Angeles and lived in the LA area for the remainder of his life. After high school, in 1948 Jim joined the United States Army and advanced to Sergeant as a communications specialist. He then followed in his father's footsteps, Gerald W. Alexander, working in the movie industry, advancing to become one of the best production Sound Mixers of his time, for a career of 65 major motion pictures, collecting two Academy Award nominations in America and one in Britain along the way. In his free time he enjoyed his cars and rode both on and off-road motorcycles until about 80 years old. He is survived by his wife Marlene Alexander and 5 children: Craig, Chris, Alicia, Curt and Maria Alexander, 10 grandchildren: Riley Alexander, Justine Soleimani, Carly, Kirsten, Kaitlin, Sean, James and Grace Alexander, and Alexandra and Brandon Loulias, and 3 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Benjamin, and Emma Alexander. Jim's life was centered with family and friends and he will always be missed and never forgotten.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
