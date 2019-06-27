September 5, 1943 - June 16, 2019 James Robert Pellissier of Santa Ana passed away June 16, 2019 from heart disease, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was 75 years old. He will be forever loved and deeply missed. Jim was born in San Luis Obispo, CA, and moved with his family to Whittier, CA, where he enjoyed helping out on the family dairy farm. He joined the Army in '62 and fought in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he enrolled at UC Berkeley where he received an MBA. In April, 1985, he married Carole Christianson and in 1987 welcomed his beloved son, Christopher. His life was dedicated to being the best dad and husband he could be. He showed us the true meaning of unconditional love. He is survived by his wife, Carole, his son Chris, his sisters Carol Pursuit, Leslie Pellissier, Martine Martinez, and brother Andre, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He will be forever loved and deeply missed. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, at the family home. Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Ste. 146, Trinity, FL 34655. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 27 to June 28, 2019