Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Ronis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ronis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ronis Obituary
Captain Jim Ronis set off on his final voyage February 4, 2020. He was very passionate about fishing and appeared on the cover of Western Outdoor News twice. He loved to build and fly model airplanes and was especially keen on restoring and customizing motorcycles. His storytelling skills were second to none! He is resting peacefully in heaven with his son Jimmy. James is survived by Ann Ronis, his loving wife of 53 years, two children, Mark and Alisa, and two granddaughters. A celebration of life will take place March 28, 2020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -