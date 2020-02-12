|
|
Captain Jim Ronis set off on his final voyage February 4, 2020. He was very passionate about fishing and appeared on the cover of Western Outdoor News twice. He loved to build and fly model airplanes and was especially keen on restoring and customizing motorcycles. His storytelling skills were second to none! He is resting peacefully in heaven with his son Jimmy. James is survived by Ann Ronis, his loving wife of 53 years, two children, Mark and Alisa, and two granddaughters. A celebration of life will take place March 28, 2020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020