February 16, 1936 - June 18, 2020 Award winning television writer and producer James Henerson, whose 1993 climate-change miniseries "The Fire Next Time," set in 2017, warned of the likely effects of the greenhouse effect and global warming, died on Thursday, June 18. He was 84. Born in New York to immigrant Jewish parents in 1936, Jim Henerson grew up in Oakland. He earned a BA in History at UC Berkeley. He then came south to UCLA to earn an M.A. in history and to gather material for a putative career writing musicals for Broadway, but took a survival job as story editor on "Lassie." When he retired in 2000, he had written more than 80 episodes, television movies and miniseries. He was a staff writer for Screen Gems, writing 12 episodes of "Bewitched" and 36 of "I Dream of Jeannie." He was nominated for an Emmy for "Attica," an account of the 1971 Attica Prison Uprising based on Tom Wicker's "A Time to Die." And he received a WGA Award for "The Love Letter," a time-travel love story starring Campbell Scott and Jennifer Jason Leigh. In addition to his work for Screen Gems, Jim wrote episodes of "National Velvet," "Combat," "Father of the Bride," "The Flying Nun," "The Partridge Family," "The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries," and with partners Jim Hirsch and Michael Douglas, he developed and produced the series "Starman," based on the 1984 John Carpenter feature. Other credits as a writer or producer include "And the Sea Will Tell…," "Getting Gotti," "Johnnie Mae Gibson: FBI," "The Tempest" and the Emmy Award-winning "The Rape of Richard Beck." His play "American Maccabee" was a winner at the Ashland New Plays Festival in 1998 and was produced by Reverie Productions at Urban Stages in New York in 2002. The final teleplay Jim had produced was "Mutiny," the true story of an accident which killed 500 predominantly African American sailors while loading munitions in Sacramento, and of the subsequent court martial of 50 of the survivors when they refused to load another shipment. Jim is survived by Marlene Henerson, his wife of over 60 years, two sons, actor Matthew Henerson, and journalist Evan Henerson, and three grandchildren, Jeremy, Miriam and Nathaniel.



