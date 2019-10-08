Home

James S. Switzer

James S. Switzer Obituary
May 16, 1948 - October 1, 2019 Jim Switzer, a native of Michigan, settled in California after discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1973. He attended Loyola Law School while working full-time for the Los Angeles Municipal Court and was admitted to the California Bar in 1977. He remained with the Court and retired as a Superior Court Assistant Division Chief in 2005. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandy, daughters Emily, Katherine and Elizabeth, nine grandchildren, a large extended family, and many lifelong friends. Memorial donations may be made to or Parkinson's Research Foundation. Crippen Mortuary, Montrose, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 8, 2019
