|
|
April 14, 1953 - March 3, 2020 Jim Tyre, a second generation Angeleno, has passed away unexpectedly. A graduate of Dartmouth College and Loyola Law School, he was a tenacious advocate for free speech with the Electronic Frontier Foundation. On March 4, 2020, EFF Executive Director Cindy Cohn's article "Internet Loses One of its Biggest, Best Advocates: EFF Special Counsel Jim Tyre" eloquently describes his contributions as a lawyer, colleague, and friend: https://bit.ly/3cpSGbk. Jim is survived by his sister Ellen Whorton and her children Brian and Allison. He will be remembered as their most favorite brother/uncle. He was a lover of hole-in-the-wall restaurants, Twitter debates, and the Dodgers. Funeral services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Sunday, March 8 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to EFF or the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020