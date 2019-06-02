April 28, 1928 - May 27, 2019 James Samuel Pigneri of Tustin, California passed away on May 27, 2019 at the age of 91. James was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 28, 1928 to Rocco and Josephine Pigneri. He served in the Korean War as a corporal in the U.S. Army where he received medals of honor. On May 2, 1954, James married Rose Sicilia from Terrevecchia, Italy. James spent his career as a printer, and upon relocating to California, he eventually became a Graphic Artist teacher at Long Beach Polytechnic High School.James is survived by his wife, Rose; his 5 children, Josephine (Rodger), Rose (Paul), James T., Robert (Denise) and Paul; and 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Viewing and rosary is on Tuesday, June 4 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at O'Connor Mortuary in Laguna Hills, CA. Funeral mass and celebration of life is on Wednesday, June 5 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Irvine, CA.O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300 www.oconnormortuary.com Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary