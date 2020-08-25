January 30, 1930 - August 16, 2020 James Scott Irving of Albuquerque and Santa Fe New Mexico, a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and friend, slipped away in peaceful slumber on August 16th 2020, at Morningstar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Santa Fe from the relentless advance of Alzheimer's disease.Jim was born to Vaughn and Lucile Finney in Portsmouth Ohio on January 30th, 1930. Vaughn moved his family to the promised land of California a few short years later where Jim and his sister LeVaughn both started acting careers with the famous Meglin Kiddies Dance Group. Jim performed in the feature films, "Million Dollar Baby" and "Princess O'Hara" and was a well-known film star under the stage name "Jimmy Fay".Jim's father passed away in the 30s and Jim was adopted by Lucile's new husband, George Irving, who was the family's attorney. Jim soon retired from acting and began playing drums and later saxophone, which he played professionally throughout the Los Angeles area while he was in high school. He joined the Army to serve his country in the Korean War. After discovering Jim was an astoundingly good jazz alto sax player, the Army recruited him into the Traveling Army Jazz Band playing around the country for civilians and troops.At the end of the Korean War Jim enrolled at UCLA where he completed his undergraduate degree. He continued to play his sax, and he met the love of his life, Patty MacMillan, an exceptionally bright, beautiful, and talented big band jazz singer. The following years came fast and furious. Jim graduated from UCLA Law School. Jim and Patty were married. Jim passed the California Bar. They had their first child, Scott, before Jim joined the FBI and became a special agent. As was true with all agents, he was moved around a lot. Ohio, where their second son, Blake, was born. New Mexico, no children were born. Virginia, where their first daughter, Lisa, was born. Puerto Rico, where their second daughter, Lori, was born. Then came North Carolina, New York, and finally back to California, making their long-time home in Thousand Oaks. Through the moves he led his young family and helped create great memories.Jim continued his career with the FBI and eventually became the SRA, (Senior Resident Agent) in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties until his retirement. Having never practiced his craft as an attorney, Jim studied as a law clerk and joined the District Attorney's Office as a Deputy DA in Ventura County in his 50s. Being 20 years older than most of his peers, Jim was anointed the nickname, "The Geeze." It stuck.Upon retiring from the DA's office Jim and Patty moved to Albuquerque to be close to his oldest son's family. Jim joined the UNM Jazz band, once again donning the nickname "The Geeze." Jim played Jazz flute, clarinet, alto, and tenor sax with aplomb, throughout the Santa Fe area in various Jazz Bands for 30 years. He was a well known fixture in New Mexico Jazz circles. He was also a well known fixture at Santa Ana golf course for his kind and friendly demeanor, abbreviated back swing, steady putter, and numerous and consistent encounters with every lake on the golf course.To say that Jim was an amazing talent, with perhaps the most incredible and interesting life-story arc you've ever seen, is not hyperbole or overstatement. Jim had many diverse passions throughout his life, and he never would have bragged or even told you about any of it. He was that kind of guy.Jim is survived by his children Scott Irving, Blake Irving, and Lisa Irving Peterson, as well as 7 grandchildren. Jim will join his youngest daughter Lori, his granddaughter MacKenzie, and his wife Patty in the afterlife where he will be holding hands, holding court, swinging a golf club, and blowing his jazz favorites on his saxophone. We all love you Jim! Thanks for making the world a better place and the lives of your family full and happy!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store