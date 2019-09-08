Home

October 31, 1922 - September 5, 2019 James was born and lived in Los Angeles all his life. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945 drawing maps for Gen. Patton. Married to Stella for 72 years, with two sons, Joseph and Samuel (deceased), 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was very attached to the community at St. Peter's Italian Church on North Broadway. Services will be there Monday, September 16, starting at 4 pm. He will be interred at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 16, 2019
