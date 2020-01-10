|
August 8, 1927 - January 4, 2020 Santa Monica and the world lost a truly kind, compassionate and witty man this past week. If the rest of the world were like James Walter Lunsford, born August 8, 1927, died January 4, 2020, in Santa Monica, there would be no more wars. Born of June and Dewitt Lunsford from Moscow, Idaho, Jim was a Marine at Camp Pendleton, CA, during World War II, studied at Santa Monica College and USC, then graduated with a BA in Political Science from UCLA. He spent almost thirty years back where he belonged at Santa Monica City Hall where he was the highly respected Planning Director. After his retirement, he was honored as "Man of the Year" by the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Monica Lions Club. He then opened up his own business, "Jim's Speedy Labels" creating radius maps for builders, architects, and private residents. Jim and Alice, his wife of 65 years, traveled all over the world by ship, plane, bus, car, train and the occasional camel and elephant. They and their family also played and skied at their cabin in the snows of Wrightwood, CA, for many years. Never without a dog or cat by his side, Jim was as creative as he was compassionate and built everything from gingerbread houses and playhouses for his children and grandchildren to grownup houses for his loving wife. He spent many companionable years raising funds for the Santa Monica YMCA as a member of the Y's Men's Breakfast Club where he sold Christmas trees on windy days, licked stamps until his lips stuck together, called Bingo until his clothes reeked of cigarette smoke (those were the days) and burned many a quiche for those early risers. He was also a longtime member of the Morgan-Wixson Theatre in Santa Monica and Kentwood Players in Westchester. As a historian, Jim's interest in preserving the historical buildings of Santa Monica resulted in his writing "Looking at Santa Monica" which appeared in bookstores and libraries throughout the nation. Jim and Alice were married on October 22, 1954, by Alice's uncle, the Reverend Clifford Nobes, in the oldest church in Santa Monica, St. Augustine's-by-the-Sea, and Jim became a life-long member of the Episcopal Church. Loved and honored by all who knew him, Jim is survived by his wife Alice Eldridge Nobes, son Daniel Lunsford, (Kathleen), daughter Amy LaRue (Edward), sister Margaret Webb, brother Robert Lunsford, granddaughters Nicole Reed (Stuart) and Julia Lunsford, grandsons Wesley LaRue and Derrick Lunsford, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Tuesday, January 14 at 11:30 AM at St. Augustine by-the-Sea, 1227 4th Street, Santa Monica, to be followed by a luncheon reception at the church's parish hall. At 2:00 PM there will be a Military Honors Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1824 14th Street, Santa Monica. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020