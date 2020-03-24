Home

November 23, 1930 - March 18, 2020 James passed away peacefully next to the love of his life at Foothill Retirement in Tujunga, CA. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community. James is survived by his wife, Mabel; sons Fred (Lisa), and Guy (Robyn); grandchildren, James (Amy), Keegan, Ian, Stephanie, Andrew and Braeden; sister-in-law, Di; and nieces and nephews in the UK. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Sarah; and his brother, Norman. A private service will be at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The family suggests donating to his favorite charities. For memorial service and donating info please see https://tributes.com/James-Whitla-2020
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 24, 2020
