February 20, 1947 - January 23, 2020 James William Byatesa Nagenda passed peacefully from complications of colon cancer on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020. James was born in Namutamba, Uganda, on February 20, 1947 as the last child (of six) to Reverend William Kyanjo and Sala Nagenda. His childhood years spent in Namutamba would come to shape and define one of his greatest passions and pursuits, even as he soon attended Kabinja Primary School at King's College Budo for primary and secondary school. In 1962 his parents sent him to further his education in the UK, there he attended Ramsgate College in Kent, England, and spent the next 4 years earning his O & A levels. In 1968 he visited his sister Jane Nagenda in the Bronx, New York, where he had the good fortune to meet his future wife – then Ruth Estelle Fairweather – at the Afri-Caribbean Social Club in Harlem, before flying out to Los Angeles that Fall to teach Luganda to Peace Corp volunteers at UCLA. Once acclimated to LA – he loved the weather and diversity of cultural influences – James decided to remain and is credited with being "one of the first Ugandans" in Los Angeles. He married Ruth in Brooklyn, New York, in 1972 and, after a month visiting family in Uganda, she returned with him to Los Angeles. In 1974 James and Ruth started their first business, African Bazaar, where they sold an eclectic mix of imported goods which attracted musicians, actors and anyone interested in unique items or African culture in general. This began what would come to define James life and legacy – cultivating friendships and cultural connections from all over the globe. In 1975 they had their first child, a son they named Tendo after one of his brothers, and in 1981 they had their first daughter, Jjiibwa. By 1982 they began their businesses Global Secretarial Services and Global Office Support – to help small businesses with work overload – before founding a business that more closely married James passions of Africa, travel and connection – Homeward Bound Travel in 1986 – a travel agency dedicated to servicing people returning to Africa for vacations, holidays, and family events. A year into their successful travel business, James and Ruth had their second daughter and last child Sanyu, after which they decided to move back to Uganda with the family – a lifelong dream of James' – in September of 1987 where Ruth and the children stayed until December of 1988, while James stayed back to build the travel business. It turned out to be a temporary move for the family, but gifted his children with permanent connections to their family, heritage and fatherland that still loom ever present today. Once all back in Los Angeles the family temporary lived in the Encino area and then settled in Santa Monica where the children completed grade school; their upbringing supplemented with a home life that was rich in music and culture from Nina Simone to Chopin, PBS documentary specials and regular attendance at so many beloved LA music venues. Once each of the children were off to college, James delved back into his socio-cultural interests and co-founded Africans in America in 2007 – an organization dedicated to furthering cultural connections and events between Africans outside and inside Africa. The organization's impact was on full display in its work launching the Disney film, The Queen of Katwe in 2016 at the Toronto Film Festival, where it premiered, as well as in the U.S., U.K. and Uganda. Not one to slow down with age, all of these businesses were to prepare James for his greatest passion project yet: the revitalization of Namutamba Tea Estate and Dairy Farm in 2013. With this business venture he managed to revitalize tea production and establish commerce with local sellers, bringing new life to the area he remembered so fondly from his childhood. James will always be remembered as a lover of music, culture, relationships and life and as a man with impeccable taste. He is survived by his wife Ruth, his three children Tendo, Jjiibwa and Sanyu, his sisters and brothers John, Ruth, Stephen and Jane, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends around the world.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 11, 2020