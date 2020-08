Or Copy this URL to Share

Bill was born in Tucson, Arizona on October 5, 1943, He died on July 25, 2020 in Newport Beach, California. Loved by his family and friends, he leaves behind his wife Ginny, her daughters Cyndie Salcido and Patricia Shelden and 4 grandchildren, Devin, Dylan, Ashley, and Alexis, also his sister, Jean Johnson.Family only Memorial service has been held. Any donations to Newport Beach Rotary Club or Pacific Club.



