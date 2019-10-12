|
James "Jake" Yoshio Arakaki, 90-year-old Los Angeles-born resident of Montebello, passed away October 7. Public funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct.19, 11 a.m. at Montebello Plymouth Congregational Church, 144 S. Greenwood Ave., Montebello, California.He is survived by sons, Dean (Lisa) and Brian (Susan) Arakaki; grandchildren, Patrick, Jennifer, and Michelle Arakaki; sister Aki (Tom) Maeda; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Casual attire is requested by the family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 12, 2019