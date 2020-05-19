With heavy hearts, we bow our heads to sadly announce the passing of our beloved mother, Jamileh K. Abujudeh, on May 9, 2020 at age 89. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to so many.Jamileh was born on October 27, 1930 in Al-Salt, Jordan to Khalifeh and Sabha Abujudeh. She learned at a young age the craft of sewing and later went on to study fashion design at school. Making clothes and dresses for her family was something she continued to do throughout her life. On April 28, 1946, Jamileh married the love of her life, Zaki I. Abujudeh. Together they raised 5 sons and 2 daughters and moved to the United States in 1977, where they settled in Orange County, California.Nothing brought Jamileh greater joy than cooking a hearty meal and feeding her family. Her favorite dessert was an Arabic pastry called kanafe. She would happily tell her children stories of how she would sneak kanafe to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Her unconditional love for God and her family was the core of who she was and every decision she made. She was warm, thoughtful, kind, gentle, and funny, too. Her legacy of faith and love for family will live on in her children and their children for generations to come.Our angel on earth is now an angel in heaven watching over us. May you rest in the arms of the Lord who formed you from the dust of the earth. May holy Mary, the angels, and saints welcome you as you move forth from this life. May Christ who was crucified for us, bring you eternal life and peace.O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300www.oconnormortuary.com



