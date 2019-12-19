Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Saddleback Church in Lake Forest
Jamison Barrett Stewart-Marsh


1961 - 2019
Jamison Barrett Stewart-Marsh Obituary
March 14, 1961 - December 11, 2019 Jamison Barrett Stewart-Marsh, age 58, of Anaheim, California, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at home, with loving family beside her. Jamie was born in Ridgewood, New Jerse, to James and Suzanne (Schulz) Barrett. BA History, 1983 from Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.Member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Worked at National Public Radio and WETA. In California, funding for the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at UCI and the Schmid College of Science and Technology at Chapman. Survived by her husband, Douglas E. Marsh, her children Hilary Pirozek (Russ) and Cameron Barrett Stewart, and sisters Lizbeth Maher of St. Louis, Missouri, and Hilary Harry (David) of Bellefont, Pennsylvania, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Melissa Czeh, and first husband Michael Leo Stewart. Memorial Saturday, January 4, at 10am at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, the Rev Bob Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers donations to the One Legacy Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
