October 9, 1927 - May 16, 2020 Jan C. Mennig, (Colonel, US. Army Reserve - Retired) Passed away on May 16, 2020 (Armed Forces Day).Beloved husband of 41 years of Mary Mennig; dear father of Lucy Marie Black (deceased), dear grandfather of James David Black, Verina Kristin Black Lynch, and Alicia Beth Sara Black; dear great-grand father of Gregory Robert Lynch, Joseph Samuel Black, Robert Anthony Cruz­ Trujillo, Mikel-Angel Black-Cruz-Trujillo and Johnathan Charles Black Trujillo Rengall; dear brother of David Mennig (deceased); uncle of Henry Mennig and niece and nephew of Beverly and Gary Steele.Jan C. Mennig, was born in Pasadena, California October 9, 1927 and passed away in St. Louis, Missouri on May 16, 2020. His life was spent in the service of his community and country beginning with a position with the Pasadena Police Department and then with the Culver City Police Department until his retirement in 1987 while serving as Chief of Police.Concurrent with his career in law enforcement, Colonel Mennig served in the United States Army in many positions of high trust and responsibility. During his military service, he received many decorations, citations, and awards culminating with the Legion of Merit recognizing his many meritorious accomplishments. He retired from his service in the Army in 1987.His formal education began at the University of Southern California. Colonel Mennig continued his studies at the U.S. Army Command General Staff College, the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, the Air War College, and he graduated from the U.S. Army Logistics Management Course and was a Certified Logistician. His continuing education and community service culminated in 1995, when Vollmer University awarded Colonel Jan C. Mennig an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree.Jan was especially proud of his role as President of the California Wine Grape Growers Association in the community initially chosen by Jan and Mary for their retirement home, Mariposa, California. They selected a second retirement home in the Central West End with a breathtaking view of the entire St Louis area, that eventually became their primary home.A proud 50 year member of Mariposa Masonic Lodge No. 24., he was also pleased to be a Masonic Sojourner, and a member of the Hero's of '76, another branch of Freemasons who had served in the military.A Masonic/Sojourner Service and celebration of his life will he at a future date.