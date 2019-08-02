|
February 8, 1942 - July 27, 2019 Loved daughter of Richard and Murl Lewis and sister to Kent Lewis. Jan was born in San Fernando and attended Castle Heights ES, Palms MS, and Hamilton HS. She loved writing and took courses at SMCC and at UCLA. Jan worked in public relations helping musical groups achieve success. She was an excellent event planner and in building successful campaigns for companies. She loved Los Angeles and ran a book store for the Panorama Library and volunteered as a member of the Neighborhood Council. Jan loved plays and jazz musicals. Her enthusiasm, intelligence and love will be missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019