Jan Merlin Obituary
April 3, 1925 - September 20, 2019 Jan Merlin, 94, passed away September 20th, 2019 in Burbank California. Born Jan Wasylewski on April 3, 1925 and reared in New York City, Merlin was of Polish ancestry. Jan was preceded in death by his wife Patricia in 1986, and his two sisters Alexandra and Caroline as well as two brothers, Andrew and Joseph. Surviving are his wife of 31 years Barbara, and her children David, Heidi and daughter in law Sandy Skeeter. For full obituary and to express your condolences please visit www.ValleyFuneralHomeBurbank.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
