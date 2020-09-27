September 22, 1961 - August 17, 2020 Jan was born and raised in Los Angeles. She was a graduate of Garfield High School and then UCLA. She married Dani in 1987. They had two beautiful daughters, Dana and Tracy; both whom she was able to see get married. Jan was an employee at JPL in Pasadena for 35 years. Jan passed away peacefully with her family by her side after her courageous battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her parents, Mitsuo and Grace Heyada nèe Takai and other loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Yoshimizu; her daughters, Dana (Dave) Shefferman and Tracy (Andrew Lau) Yoshimizu; her sisters, Jill (Dean) Katayama and Ann (Weldon) Nomura; as well as many aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly by friends and family alike.Due to the current environment and to honor Jan's wishes, there will not be a public service. Jan had wished to be cremated and her ashes scattered on Kauai and in the Eastern Sierras. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and generous support.



