Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
South Pasadena, CA
Jane Clifford Grace


1928 - 2019
Jane Clifford Grace Obituary
August 7, 1928 - June 21, 2019 Jane passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 90.Born on August 7, 1928 in Bar Harbor, Maine to Thomas & Sheila (Bain) Clifford, she grew up in New York City. She attended Marymount College in Tarrytown , NY.She married Richard M Grace in NYC on September 12, 1953. They moved to upstate New York where they started their family. Life and jobs took them to Indian Harbor Beach, Florida and then finally to Pasadena, CA in 1974.Jane is survived by her five children, John (Colleen), Tim (Irene), Mary (Tim) , Thomas (Gabi), James (Jackie); and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Richard Clifford of Bradenton,FL.Jane worked for many years at Cal Tech in their alumni office and later in the health center. She was also a longtime volunteer in the emergency room at Huntington Memorial Hospital.She loved yoga, traveling, movies, and shopping.A funeral mass will be held on Thursday July 11, at 10:00am at Holy Family Church in South Pasadena, CA
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 7, 2019
