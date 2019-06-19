Resources More Obituaries for Jane Keeler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Earl Keeler

Jane passed away peacefully, with family at her side. The daughter of Arthur Taft and Katherine Kegley Earl, Jane was a third generation Angeleno. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Keeler Seid (David), son-in-law, Brent Carpenter, and five grandchildren she adored: Andrew, Peter and Margaret Seid, and Austin and Alexandra Carpenter. Jane was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Homer Mark Keeler, and their daughter, Jacquelyn Keeler Carpenter. Jane was a lifelong Los Angeles resident. She attended Beverly Hills High School, where she was an honor student and championship badminton player. In ninth grade, Jane joined National Charity League and became a lifelong supporter. She was the citywide president of the Girl Reserves (YWCA) and committee chair of the Hollywood Floral Guild. Jane proudly attended USC and was an active member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Supporting herself through college, Jane and a partner founded a silversmithing studio where they handcrafted silverware and jewelry for elite local jewelers. In 1945, she graduated from USC's College of Architecture and Fine Arts. Her USC journey continued post graduation, as a Delta Gamma house alumnae treasurer, as a Trojan Junior Auxiliary member. She had numerous lifelong Delta Gamma friendships, and as a loyal Trojan fan, never missed a football game. At Luther Burbank Junior High, Jane taught art, and later taught kindergarten at Los Feliz Elementary. Through mutual friends, Jane and Homer met on Catalina Island and married in 1949. In 1953, she resigned from teaching to start a family and also to support Homer's international export business – often entertaining, hosting, and cooking for visitors from around the world. Through the years, Jane was a committed community volunteer and passionate supporter of National Charity League, Delta Gamma, Blind Children's Center, Silver Spoons of California Babies and Children's Hospital, Della Robbia Guild, Campfire Girls of America and USC Norris Cancer Institute. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Jane valued life's simple pleasures. She lived and loved entertaining in her Citrus Ave. home for over 62 years. She was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing golf with Homer and friends across the country. Special time with friends made her so happy. Nothing, however, brought her more joy than spending time with family – of whom she was so proud, she so dearly loved, and who dearly loved her. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the exceptional team who supported Jane over the years, and to friends for their love, caring and prayers. You all made a wonderfully positive difference in Jane's life, and brought tremendous joy to her heart. A Celebration of Jane's life will be held on Friday, June 21st at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Glendale, Little Church of the Flowers, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205 (888) 204-3131. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate donations in Jane's name to Blind Children's Center, the Delta Gamma philanthropy Jane supported for 77 years (323) 664-2153. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 19 to June 23, 2019