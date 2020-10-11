March 6, 1961 - September 23, 2020 Jane Elizabeth Russom, 59, born on March 6, 1961, in Los Angeles, CA, United States, passed away September 23, 2020. She resided in Pomona, CA at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Lawn, Covina Hills, California. Funeral services and burial with Honor Guard will be at Forest Lawn, Covina Hills on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM.Jane was born to James Robert Russom, Sr. and Dolores Ruth Martin, who have preceded her. She is survived by her siblings James 'Jim' Russom, Jr., Dr. Jill Russom, M.D., Jokiri 'Joe' Russom, Jakato 'Kato' Russom and her half-sister, Joyce Bonnie Tatum Purifoy. She is survived by her family that includes aunts, cousins; and friends. She is survived by her precious dogs and cats.Jane was a Retired LAPD Police Officer. She was a Patrol Officer, Field Accident Investigator, Field Detectives Division and was a Rep Defense Rep Unit. Her last tour of duty was at the LAPD 77th Street Division. She had a love for the Law. As a child, she aspired to be an Attorney. She started her career as a Law Enforcement Explorer Scout - LAPD Wilshire Division. She enjoyed the Leadership training she received as a Law Enforcement Explorer Scout. She was a Police Dispatcher at Cal State University L.A. She Retired from the LAPD after 28 years.Jane went to Elementary school, Junior High school and Senior High school in Los Angeles, California. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Los Angeles.Jane dearly loved her family. While working full-time, she took care of her brother, Jim, after he had disabling strokes. While her sister, Jill, was in medical school, she provided Jill with a home to stay so she could fulfill her life long dream of becoming a medical doctor. Jane was also Jill's biggest cheerleader during her medical training. Jane helped other family, friends, acquaintances and people she met. She gave a lot; she asked for little except that those she helped to fulfill their dreams and to be happy.Jane loved music, reading, gardening and painting. She loved to paint murals. She loved animals and cared for any cats that needed a home.Jane will forever be missed. She was loved and admired by all those who she met and had the privilege of knowing her.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane Russom's name to the SPCA, animal shelter of your choice and/or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.



