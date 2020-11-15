May 25, 1942 - November 4, 2020 Jane Daniels, 78, of Glendale, CA went to heaven on 11/4/2020. She was born in Tiffin, Ohio to Paul and Agnes D'Arcy and moved to Los Angeles at 3 year of age. She has resided in Glendale, CA for the past 50 years. Jane always had a smile on her face, loved her family and the color yellow. She enjoyed to cook for friends and family. She is survived by her sister Patricia D'Arcy, children Kristina, Beth, Meg and Harry P, grandchildren Katie, JP, Liam, CJ, Bella, Ruby and Harry D, many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on 11/20/2020, 11 am at Incarnation Church Glendale.



