Jane Tazuko Kawakami Muranaka, born January 23, 1947, passed away peacefully at the age of 73 in Northridge, California. She is survived by her husband Roy, her two children Charles (Karen) and Jennifer, her two grandchildren Evan and Ryan, her three sisters, Grace Kaii of Maryland, Dale Kadonaga, Margaret Itagaki, and her brother Walter Kawakami (Sharon), among many nephews, nieces, and relatives. A public burial will be held at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, California, on Friday, August 21st, 2020, at 11 o'clock in the morning. Dress is casual or Aloha attire. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Burial
11:00 AM
Rose Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
