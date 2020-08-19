Jane Tazuko Kawakami Muranaka, born January 23, 1947, passed away peacefully at the age of 73 in Northridge, California. She is survived by her husband Roy, her two children Charles (Karen) and Jennifer, her two grandchildren Evan and Ryan, her three sisters, Grace Kaii of Maryland, Dale Kadonaga, Margaret Itagaki, and her brother Walter Kawakami (Sharon), among many nephews, nieces, and relatives. A public burial will be held at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, California, on Friday, August 21st, 2020, at 11 o'clock in the morning. Dress is casual or Aloha attire. www.fukuimortuary.com
