November 11, 1930 - August 11, 2020 On August 20, 2020, a private family only funeral service was held for Jane Kazumi Sakamoto at the Fukui Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend Peter Hata of the Higashi Honganji presiding.Jane worked at the Los Angeles County Hospital before becoming a school nurse with the LAUSD.Jane was predeceased by her parents Seki and Shizue Sakamoto and two younger brothers Roy Seigo and Michael Seiji Sakamoto and survived by two sisters Amy Tsubokawa and Hisaye JoAnn Kuroda and many nephews and nieces. Her many relatives and friends will miss her, a person who loved to travel, enjoyed gourmet foods, volunteered for UTLA and a zest for life.

