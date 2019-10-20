|
Jane Laura Shapiro passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on September 16, 2019 at the age of 93.Jane is survived by her loving husband of 73 years Bernard. They were married in New York on October 21, 1946. Jane was predeceased by her daughter Caryn Sanders.Jane is lovingly remembered by her daughter Marci Shapiro, nephews Marc Singer( KC ),Bobby Singer(Reiko), sons-in-law John Sanders and Pat Bily, granddaughter Sabrina Sanders, grandsons Shane Sanders and Rad Kessler(Veronique), great-grandsons Jackson Saafir, Tyler Sanders and Kaleb Kessler and great-granddaughter Kayla Kessler.Jane was born in Brooklyn , New York on October 8, 1925.The funeral and interment were held on September 19, 2019 at Eden Memorial Park,Granada Hills, CA
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 20, 2019