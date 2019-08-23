|
|
February 15, 1936 - July 5, 2019 HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – Artist Jane Shuss died on July 5, 2019 in Huntington Beach. Born in Ost, Kansas, in 1936, one of twelve children to Mary and Leo Nett. She was to marry aerospace engineer Robert H. Shuss in 1954, with whom she raised six children in Torrance. The couple later retired to Fallbrook, Ca. Shuss' introduction to art was only a modest correspondence school. Importantly, however, she studied intensely with artist luminaries, establishing herself as a regionally and then nationally recognized artist. Shuss was featured as a national "emerging artist" by American Artist Magazine in August 1982, with her painting Summer Breeze on the cover. She was the first living artist to have a painting featured for re-enactment at Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach in 1984. Shuss' impressionistic "plein air" style captured natural settings as distant as the Mediterranean and the South Pacific. Her art was exhibited in galleries across the United States. She painted primarily for her love of painting and was reticent to engage in self-promotion. The family of Jane Shuss will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 24 in Huntington Beach. Condolences and inquiries may be directed to [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 23, 2019