March 25, 1955 - February 4, 2020 JANE MILMORE – Emmy-nominated, People's Choice award-winning producer-actress-playwright passed away from a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer February 4, 2020. She was 64.Born March 25, 1955 in Laramie, Wyoming, to John E. Milmore and Joan Judge, Jane eventually made Rumson, New Jersey her home.Jane was one of the most often-produced playwrights in the world. Her twenty-three plays, written with her writing partner of 46 years Billy Van Zandt, include the summer stock staple LOVE SEX AND THE I.R.S. and the Off-Broadway comedies YOU'VE GOT HATE MAIL, DROP DEAD! and THE BOOMER BOYS MUSICAL. All are published with Samuel French and performed in thousands of theaters around the globe. Writing for television, Jane created and developed shows for Brooke Shields, Don Rickles, Olympia Dukakis, and the Wayans Bros., and wrote and produced for Bob Newhart, DL Hughley, Jamie Lee Curtis, Richard Lewis, and Martin Lawrence, among many others. She won an Emmy nomination for I LOVE LUCY: THE VERY FIRST SHOW, a People's Choice Award and NAACP Image Award for MARTIN, and a Prism Award for THE HUGHLEYS.Jane is survived by the loves of her life – Emmy award-winning director Shelley Jensen and their Yorkie, Boots; her four sisters: Maureen Milmore of Studio City, CA; Janet Wheeler of Red Bank, NJ; Kathleen Milmore of Toluca Lake, CA; Jennifer Malins of Brentwood, CA; brothers-in-law Scott Wheeler and Greg Malins; nephews John Wheeler; Ryan Wheeler; Riley Anderson; Jack Malins; Harry Malins; godsons Walker Van Zandt and William Van Zandt; her brother-from-another-mother Jeff Babey; her creative partner Billy Van Zandt; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Celebrations of Jane Milmore's life will be held in Los Angeles and in New Jersey in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Jane's name be made to some of her favorite organizations: Clean Ocean Action, American Red Cross, Holiday Express, Planned Parenthood, and the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2020