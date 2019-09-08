|
Jane, born Clarke on September 4, 1937, in Kildare, Ireland passed on August 21, 2019. Jane was predeceased by her daughter, Roisin Eriksen and husband Thomas. Jane is survived by her brother, Jerry Clarke, of Kildare, her daughter Marie Johnson, sons Tom and Liam, 14 grandchildren, Brittany, Shayna, Keith and Mariah Johnson, Lauren, Hannah, Jacob and Claire Courtney, Siobain, Andrew and Sinead Courtney, Danielle, Bridget, and Jane Eriksen. Four great grandchildren, Abigail Johnson, Juniper and Griffin Courtney and Camila Jane Courtney-Cruz.Services graveside at Sierra Madre Pioneer Cemetery.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 8, 2019