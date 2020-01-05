|
JANET ALHANTI, born in the Bronx, New York on October 11th, 1928 passed away peacefully in Los Angeles on December 31st, 2019.She is preceded in passing by her mother and father, Elsie and Nathan Lifshay, and sister and brother Selma Camhi and Dr. Alan Lifshay. A loving mother to her son Richard Alhanti, (Bonnie) and daughter, Iris Klein. A cherished grandmother to Rose, Theodore, Ivy and Thomas and great grandmother to Nathan. A loving aunt to Deborah, Robert, Linda, Lisa, Jennifer and Julie and great nieces and nephews.As an acting teacher to young women and men in both New York City and Los Angeles, Janet changed the lives of all of those who studied under her tutelage. As a songwriter, she wrote for Stephanie Mills, Ben E. King and wrote Ann Margret's Vegas act for ten years. She managed rock bands in England and New York.She coached the celebrated and the aspiring actor and taught them how to be truthful to themselves and to their character, in life and on tv, film and stage. Her roster of clients include academy award winners and up and coming artists. She educated her students on life, history, theatre, poetry and verse. "Sensitive people change the world, the rest don't give a damn." "Don't give me crumbs and call it a meal," "Don't be afraid to take a stand on your own behalf, how do you feel about it, now, what are you going to do about how you feel?" She taught people how to be unafraid of themselves and reminded them that they are their most valuable gift. Her mentors include Sanford Meisner and Philip Burton, foster father to Richard, who told her that, "Teachers are born and you are one of them."A celebration of her life will be held in February in Los Angeles. For further information on memorial please visit ActingClassNow.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 5, 2020