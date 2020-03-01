|
Residents of Gardena, Janet Chisato Hirayama, age 93, born in Waialua, HI, passed away on February 5 and Hiroshi Hirayama, age 98, born in Waipio, HI, passed away on February 7, 2020.Beloved parents of Dale (Joyce) Hirayama, Lori (David) Nakano, Craig (Jodie, predeceased) Hirayama and Shari (Rodger) Thomason; grandparents of Faith Tamashiro (Bobby, predeceased), Robyn (Geoffrey) McDonald, Colin (Laura) Nakano, Drew (Christina) Nakano, Jennifer and Kristen Thomason, Jake and Jacey Hirayama; great-grandparents of Madison, Tatum, Cole, Zachary, Jagger, Ryder, Devan, Jaylen and Carter. Survived by brother,Ted (Joyce) Hirayama; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Hirayama, June Hirayama and Marian Kuroiwa of HI, Frances Hirayama and Lynn Hirayama. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2:30PM at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St, Gardena, CA. Casual and Aloha attire is requested by the family. WWW.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2020