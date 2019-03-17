|
|
December 15, 1947 - January 19, 2019 Janet was a loving sister, aunt and friend. She was a long-term employee of Ernst & Young, and remained dedicated to her work through retirement. Janet was even more dedicated to her family, always ensuring they felt loved, supported, and cared for. She had a quick wit and sense of humor that would come out when least expected. Janet was a beautiful person with a heart of gold and she will be greatly missed. Services-Sat. March 23rd 11am. Cornerstone Community Church 13000 Pipeline Ave. Chino
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 17, 2019